FG: Military, not running ‘secret abortion’ programme in N’East 

*Says fake news, threat to fight against terrorism

The Federal Government Monday said that the Nigeria Armed Forces has no ‘secret, systematic and illegal abortion programme’ being run in the Northeast region or anywhere else in the country.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the clarification while reacting to a recent report by, an international news agency that the Nigerian military, in their fight against Boko Haram and the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), has been running a secret, systematic and illegal abortion programme in the Northeast region of the country.

According to the news agency, the secret programme was launched because the military believed that ‘the children of insurgents are predestined, by the blood in their veins, to one day take up arms against the Nigerian government and society’.

The report also claimed that 10,000 such abortions have been carried out from 2013 to date on women and girls

Mohammed, who described the report as blatant falsehood, warned that fake news and disinformation, if not checked, could have a negative impact on the ongoing fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

He argued that the news agency made this “grave allegation without a scintilla of evidence,” but citing only anonymous sources and the reported review of “phantom documents.” The agency claimed that its investigation was based on interviews with 33 women and girls.

The minister said it was ridiculous that the news agency relied on its purported interviews with 33 women and girls to arrive at the bogus claim of 10,000 abortions. According to him, this was a further indication that the figure of abortions quoted was arbitrary or possibly conjured by the news agency.

