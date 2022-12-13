News Top Stories

FG: Military, not running ‘secret abortion’ programme in North East

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Onwuka Nzeshi, ABUJA The Federal Government, yesterday, said that the Nigeria Armed Forces has no ‘secret, systematic and illegal abortion programme’ being run in the North East region or anywhere else in the country. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the clarification while reacting to a recent report by an international news agency that the Nigerian military, in their fight against Boko Haram and the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), has been running a secret, systematic and illegal abortion programme in the North East region of the country. According to the news agency, thesecretprogramme was launched because the military believed that ‘the children of insurgents are predestined by the blood in their veins to one day take up arms against the Nigerian government and society.’ The report also claimed that 10,000 such abortions have been carried out from 2013 to date on women and girls Mohammed who described the report as “blatant falsehood,” warned that fake news and disinformation, if not checked, could have a negative impact on the ongoing fight against terrorism in Nigeria. He argued that the news agency made this “grave allegation without a scintilla of evidence,” but citing only anonymous sources and the reported review of “phantom documents.” The agency claimed that its investigation was based on interviews with 33 women and girls. The minister said it was ridiculous that the news agency relied on its purported interviews with 33 women and girls to arrive at the bogus claim of 10,000 abortions. “We hereby reject the accusation of running an abortion programme levelled at our military. We state categorically that this story is a scary instance of fake news and disinformation combined. “But we stand by our military, which has served meritoriously at home, and at regional and global peacekeeping operations from 1960 to date. We know that military operations in the North East are not arbitrary but based on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and Rules of Engagement (ROE), among others.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Armed Forces Day: Niger gov urges Nigerians to pray for peace, unity, progress

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has urged the people of the State and Nigerians as a whole to continue to pray for peace, unity and progress of the country. Governor Bello disclosed this attheSpecialJumma’atPrayerto commemoratethisyear’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day held attheJumma’atMosqueMilitary Cantonment, Minna. The governor, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government […]
News Top Stories

2023: Rotate power to South to defeat PDP, Akeredolu tells APC

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ondo State Governor Rotimi A k e r e d o l u has urged All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders to insist on a power shift from the North to the South to boost the ruling party’s chances of retaining power in 2023. The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has elected former Vice president […]
News

Ukraine Conflict: Civilians escape besieged Mariupol steelworks

Posted on Author Reporter

  A group of about 20 civilians has left the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, the final part of the southern city still in the hands of Ukrainian troops. They are the first group to leave since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the vast industrial area sealed off last week, reports the BBC. Talks are ongoing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica