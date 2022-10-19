FG: More taxes, blocking leakages crucial to cutting loans

The Federal Government has said that the only way to rely less on borrowing for funding government’s obligations is to collect more taxes and block revenue leakages Wikein the system.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, who stated this yesterday in Abuja, however, said the debt burden was not beyond what it could effectively handle.

She was represented by the Director, Technical Services, Fatima Hayatu, at a workshop on tax expenditure organised by the Economic Community of West African States Commission under the context of the Implementation of the Support Programme for Tax Transition in West Africa in Abuja.

The workshop aimed at examining directives on harmonisation of tax expenditure management practices and the monitoring and evaluation of tax transition in ECOWAS member-states.

She said tax expenditure was of importance to the government

“If we have more taxes and redirect the taxes to the right fiscal sectors of our economy, we will reduce our debt burden. It is not as if the debt is beyond what the government can handle. If you look at the ratio of the debt to the Gross Domestic Product, I think the government is doing well.

“The debt is not something that cannot surmounted. The programme is to block leakages where the taxes are being diverted. So if we block leakages, and if it is transparent, Nigeria will borrow less and we will have more money to finance other sectors,” she said.

Nigeria has total debt stock of over N42 trillion as of June 2022, while it proposed borrowing N8.80 trillion and debt service of N6.31 trillion respectively in 2023 fiscal budget..

