FG moves against importation of rickety vessels

The Federal Government is making a new proposal on zero import duty targeted at discouraging importation of rickety ships into the country. Realising that huge amount was spent on rickety ships yearly, government has said that ship owners will now pay higher duties for old vessel and one per cent or zero on new vessels. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that between 2019 and 2020, local ship owners in the country acquired some old vessels valued at N484.1 billion ($1.03 billion). According to International Trade Statistics on Nigerian vessel importation, it was revealed that in 2019 alone, $764.39million was spent on acquisition of vessels, while $271.90 million was used to buy ships of various types. However, it was learnt that some of the vessels were not fit to trade on Nigerian waters because of age.

The indigenous ship owners have, at different fora, lamented the high Customs duty of 15 per cent paid on importation of Nigerian flagged vessels as against vessels flying foreign flags, which pay as low as one per cent. Worried by this, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) said it was projecting to achieve a zero-duty rate on importation of new Nigerian flagged vessels as part of incentives for indigenous ship owners. Director General of the Agency, Bashir Jamoh, said in Lagos that NIMASA was engaging the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to develop the incentives for local ship owners to enhance their competitiveness with foreign counterparts. He stressed that the Agency hopes to get the president’s approval in no distant time.

Jamoh said: “Talking about the relief package, we have made two submissions. The first one has to do with fiscal incentive. “The fiscal incentive for the maritime stakeholders is for them to have a relief package if they import a vessel. “We want government to look at the type of duties they are paying in order to discourage importation of rickety buckets into our shorelines.

“We encourage government to give us approval so that anybody that brings in brand new ships would attract zero duty. “If a ship owner brings in a two- or three-year-old ship, maybe there will be a collection of two or one per cent duty but the older the ship, the higher the duty so that we can discourage people buying old ships. We don’t want to see old ships litter within our waters. “We have recommended that and this is being handled by the Federal Ministry of Finance.

I am sure any moment from now, it will be presented to Mr. President and very soon, we will get the conveyance of the approval to that effect. “The second part has to do with monetary incentives. We have made our presentation to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and they responded that we should sit down with stakeholders. We will now also graduate and produce the type of monetary incentives we want.” The director-general noted the Agency would ensure that ship owners purchase their vessels, spare parts, maintaining ships at the appropriate exchange rate so that the cost would be reduced through the controlled foreign exchange.

