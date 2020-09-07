FG moves for infrastructure devt with end to subsidy

Following its determination to fully concentrate on infrastructure development, the Federal Government has taken the bold step by ending subsidy payment on petroleum products.

This fact emerged last week as the decision sharply led to another increase in the pump price of petrol to N161 per litre. Nigerians’ agitation for infrastructure development had for long dominated debates in socio-political circles as experts see it as the biggest priority to move the economic forward.

With an end to the financial draining process finally in place as long demanded by international and local economic experts as well as other discerning Nigerians, the Federal Government is believed to have taken the right option to the path of progress.

Criticism over the years had revealed that the corruption- ridden fuel subsidy regime only benefitted a few Nigerians while the masses suffered. According to available records, subsidy payment had increased over the years, hitting an N1.14 trillion in 2019, even when only $1 billion was provided in the budget. The development further compelled the Federal Government into borrowing to keep the economy afloat.

According to experts, who have been following trends in the economy, the burden the government is shedding with the withdrawal of subsidy payments led to the increase in pump price. Analysis of cost shows that with landing cost of petrol currently at N207.98, government would have to pay N62.98 subsidy per litre of petrol and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has to defray an estimated N3.149 billion per day under what is tagged “under-recovery.”

For a country like Nigeria that has been yearning for large infrastructure needs, subsidising importation of petrol with such a huge amount of funds is obviously not sustainable. The argument against subsidy payment is buttressed by the current lopsided situation where Nigeria’s low fuel price has encouraged smuggling of the product to other West African countries where prices are far higher.

According to data from www.globalpetrolprices. com, Nigeria is the only country in West Africa where petrol sells for less than N200 per litre, and this has allowed unscrupulous marketers to promote smuggling of the product to the detriment of the country.

While a section of Nigerians agitate over the recent increase, checks revealed that in some other countries, the product sells far more expensive than it is back home.

For instance, in Niger Republic, which borders Katsina State, petrol sells for N346 per litre, while in Cameroon it sells for N449. In Ghana, it is N332, while in Benin Republic, down south, it sells for N359 per litreT he ground that it should be cheaper in Nigeria being an oil producing country has been faulted by experts for the simple reason that it still relies largely on importation for local consumption.

Nigeria’s refineries have not worked at optimum capacity in the last two or three decades due to lack of adequate maintenance and corruption in public expenditure. The country now has the opportunity to invest the huge sums that would have gone into subsidy payment into the four refineries to make petrol available locally, which is the only viable way the product can be cheaper.

Those who protested against removal of subsidy under the Goodluck Jonathan government did so because of lack of confidence in the ability of the administration to manage the surplus fund well, in view of the widespread corruption and unwillingness to stop the squandering of public resources.

In the face of current development and the confidence reposed in the present administration to manage the crisis better, President Muhammadu Buhari has to demonstrate that public resources would no longer be imprudently managed and should show a desire to invest in capital projects across the country. It would be recalled that in 2012 Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, was quoted in an interview as saying “Nigerians would have to decide whether they want to remove fuel subsidy or they want the country to collapse.”

According to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, removal of subsidy and the deregulation of the oil sector is an economic imperative, adding that government “is no longer in the business of fixing prices for petroleum products; we have stepped back.

“Our focus now is on protecting the interest of the consumers and making sure that marketers are not profiteering.”

