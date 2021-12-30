FG moves to address forex crisis, assures manufacturers

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured manufacturers of improved access to foreign exchange to ease importation of raw materials and agro- allied equipment.

Buhari gave the assurance yesterday following a request by the leadership of the Manufacturer Association of Nigeria (MAN) who visited him at State House. He assured them that the relevant ministry would revisit their concerns about the increase in excise duties on the identified products and other tariff-related matters.

The President said: ‘‘I have listened carefully to all the challenges enumerated by the President of MAN (Mansur Ahmed) and would like to assure you that, like we have done in the recent past, we will give consideration to some of the constraints that are yet to be fully addressed, especially those that align with our policies and programmes for economic recovery and sustainable development.

‘‘Let me assure you that this administration is fully aware that the survival of Nigeria lies in agriculture and having a viable domestic manufacturing sector. ‘‘I must emphasize here that when I say agriculture, I also refer to agro-allied business which is the value- added component in the value chain.

‘‘A strong manufacturing sector creates more jobs and wealth for our people. ‘‘It will usher in sustainable economic prosperity because we will produce what we consume as a nation and generate foreign exchange by exporting surpluses and by import substitution.’’

On the African Continental Free Trade Area (Af- CFTA), Buhari said Nigeria would fast-track the process of setting up the Designated Competent Authority that would superintend the administration of Rules of Origin and Commission as well as the automation for issuance of electronic Certificate of Origin.

He added that the Federal Government would ensure that the relevant structured platforms were established for monitoring and evaluation of the performance of the Ease of Doing Business and improved government patronage of made in Nigeria products.

He said: ‘‘Our strategic plan to boost manufacturing activities in the country is on course. ‘‘We will continue to improve the patronage of locally made goods, bridge the gap between skills required by industry and those provided by our tertiary institutions and ensure seamless access to long term finance for our Small and Medium- Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

‘‘We recognize that MAN remains a key stakeholder in this journey and we will continue our engagement with you.’’ Affirming his belief that an economy driven by the private sector is the way to create jobs, Buhari urged the leadership of MAN to continue to encourage manufacturers that the government recognises the resilience of their members and other private sector organisations in promoting a virile manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

On the impact of COVID- 19 on world economies, the President noted that while the pandemic has an adverse impact on the Nigerian economy with the attendant fluctuations in the price of oil, his administration has effectively contained the spread of the pandemic and other diseases.

He added that the Federal Government would continue to consistently deploy prudent means of judiciously utilising the limited revenue to sustain the economy and stimulate growth.

He also used the occasion to reemphasize that in spite of limited resources, his government has made appreciable progress in road and rail infrastructure development; provision of stimulus packages for the manufacturing sector; improvement in energy management and support for exporters with a view to improving the operating environment for businesses in Nigeria.

The Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Katagum, pledged that the ministry would continue to work with MAN in the areas of policy, trade and creating an environment to facilitate the growth of businesses in Nigeria.

