FG moves to avert ASUP strike

Posted on

The Federal Government yesterday met with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in a bid to avert the union’s scheduled nationwide strike over government’s failure to meet its demands. New Telegraph recalled that ASUP had on 8th October, issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government on the nonimplementation of NEEDS assessment, the failures associated with the implementation of the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS), non-remittance of checkoff dues, delayed payment of the national minimum wage, among others.

In a meeting with the Minister of State for Education, Mr. Emeka Nwajiuba, ASUP delegation led by its President, Anderson Ezeibe, insisted polytechnics were not ready to resume until the Covid-19 protocols outlined by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) were in place, lamenting that they lacked support to enforce the resumption protocols.

Ezeibe also lamented that no polytechnic had benefitted from the NEEDS Assessment, the victimisation of its members over their participation in previous industrial actions, non-sitting of the re-negotiation committee, stagnation of CONTISS migration parley, and a new trend of imposing a non-administrative staff to serve as Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State. On IPPIS, Ezeibe said ASUP members regretted enrolling on the platform as the policy had been characterised by the omission of bonafide staff names, non-remittance of check off dues, including closing the windows to effect corrections where necessary.

He said: “Recall that we had issued a 15-day ultimatum and some pertinent demands before the Covid-19 outbreak, being Nigerians, we had to encourage our members to endure, be that as it may, with the gradual reopening of economic activities, and it is pertinent we bring up these issues again. “This meeting is timely, because at the moment, all our members have been holding their congresses to embark on strike from next week.

“Our demands range from the non-implementation of the Polytechnics NEED Assessment since 2014, no single polytechnic has benefitted from this exercise, we feel the aim of embarking on the exercise will be defeated if none of our institutions benefit from it. “President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the new minimum wage into law but some polytechnics are owed 10 months arrears, there are no indications that it will be released soon. Only Kano and Jigawa states are implementing it, about 34 states are sitting on the fence doing nothing about it.

