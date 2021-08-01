News

FG moves to avert fresh strike in varsities, meets ASUU Monday

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

Following the threat by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to down tools, the Federal Government has summoned a meeting with leadership of the Union on Monday in a bid to arrest the strike action.

This was contained in a statement by the Deputy Director Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan.

ASUU had last week threatened to resume the industrial action it suspended since December 2020, over the Federal Government’s alleged failure to honour many of the agreements it signed with the union.

ASUU alleged that 13 months’ salaries of over 1,000 of its members across the country are yet to be paid.

The union accused Ahmed Idris, the Accountant General of Federation (AGF), for systematically denying the lecturers their remuneration, even after government and the union had reached an agreement on non-victimisation of its members following their last strike.

They further alleged that the affected members were being threatened to either enrol into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform, or have their salaries withheld.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Japan’s defence minister to discuss China’s activities with US counterpart

Posted on Author Reporter

    Japan’s defence minister, Nobuo Kishi, looks forward to discussing with his U.S. counterpart aspects of China’s activities in the East and South China Sea regions, he said on Tuesday. The security environment in the Indo-Pacific region was “severe”, Kishi said as he began a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. On his […]
News

PGF to strengthen security management in states

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has resolved to strengthen security management in its controlled states.   The Secretaries of the APC controlled states government also canvassed for regular processes of information sharing to facilitate synergy of initiatives and proactive responses.   In a communique after their 12th Quarterly Meeting titled, “Setting Enabling Framework for Implementation […]
News

Federation chairmen disown fake group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The newly-sworn in Chairmen of the 30 Sports Federations have denied any link to the group threatening to disrupt public peace over the constitution of the new Boards of Sports Federations. Speaking on Wednesday, President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Barrister Francis Orbih, said: “My attention has been drawn to a fake statement claiming […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica