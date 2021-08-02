FG moves to avert fresh strike in varsities, meets ASUU today

Following the threat by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to down tools, the Federal Government has summoned a meeting with leadership of the Union today in a bid to arrest the strike action.

This was contained in a statement by the Deputy Director Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan.

ASUU had last week threatened to resume the industrial action it suspended since December 2020, over the Federal Government’s alleged failure to honour many of the agreements it signed with the union. ASUU alleged that 13 months’ salaries of over 1,000 of its members across the country are yet to be paid.

The union accused Ahmed Idris, the Accountant General of Federation (AGF), for systematically denying the lecturers their remuneration, even after government and the union had reached an agreement on non-victimisation of its members following their last strike.

They further alleged that the affected members were being threatened to either enrol into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform, or have their salaries withheld.

