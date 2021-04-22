FG moves to boost local syringe, needles’ manufacturing

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Thursday, assured that his ministry would work towards making all Federal Government-owned health institutions in the country procure and use only syringes and needles manufactured in Nigeria.

Ehanire made the disclosure at a public hearing by the Senate Committee on Health, chaired by Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe.

The Senate Committee on Health and that of Industry Trade and Investment are jointly probing a petition by the Medical Device Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, the producers of syringes and needles.

The association in its petition, had alleged that government at all levels were not patronising them but chose to purchase and use foreign syringes and needles.

However, in his response, Osagie told the Committee that his ministry would ensure that the Federal Executive Council approved the policy within the next few weeks.

According to Osagie, it will be also be an offence for any federal health institutions in the country to administer vaccines procured by Federal Government, with foreign syringes and needles when the policy is in place.

