FG moves to boost revenue via digitisation

All government services to be online by 2023

With dwindling revenue from oil and other traditional sources, the Federal Government is set to leverage technology to boost its income by digitising its services, thereby blocking revenue leakages. To this end, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has been directed to ensure that all government processes and functions are digitsed by 2023. Last year, the Joint House of Representatives Committee on Finance, Banking and Currency declared that Nigeria had been losing an estimated $30 billion yearly to revenue leakages. Already, government services such as applications for passports, driver’s licence and a few others are now being processed digitally as applicants are able to submit their details and make payments online before appearing at government’s offices for physical biodata capturing.

To achieve the 2023 target, NITDA has set machinery in place by releasing what it called Government Digital Service Framework (GDSFRAME). According to the Agency, GDSFRAME is critical at optimising government efforts on digital transformation and in reinforcing the idea of “digital first.” According to the framework, a copy of which was sighted by our correspondent, it is now mandatory for all government institutions to digitise their services in line with the policy, while NITDA is to monitor and enforce compliance. NITDA, in the framework, noted that GDSFRAME constitutes well-defined stages and steps with specifications, principles and requirements for building standardised digital services, adding that it includes implementation strategy as part of its governance.

“Central to the strategy is the creation of an enabling environment to promote outsourcing of Government Digital Services (GDS) to competent and certi-fied GDS service providers and empower them to participate fully in the digital service space thereby creating jobs and at the same time ensuring GDS is efficient, relevant, consistent, digital end-to-end and meet customers’ expectations,” it said.

Speaking on the framework, the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, said the efficiency gains from online services by governments across the world were being translated into tangible and intangible values. According to him, the gains usually manifest in productivity increase and revenue generation, increase in operational efficiency and reduction in operational expenditure (OPEX).

“It has also been proved that it increases turn-around time (TAT) for service delivery; improved quality of service, transparency and accountability, customer convenience, satisfaction and social wellbeing among other benefits with the overall effect on nation’s growth and development,” he said.

While noting that the transition of governments to the new digital world calls for significant and conscious effort, Inuwa said a number of enablers have to be in place, in the form of futureproof enterprise architectures, state-of-the-art IT infrastructure, new capabilities, and above all,a business process innovation accompanied by new regulations to protect the infrastructure, capabilities and the data generated and used by digital technologies. “The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) has demonstrated a strong will to ensure services provided by the government are digitalised and provided online.

Several policy directions of the FGN have attested to this assertion. These efforts are both developmental and regulatory,” he said. Inuwa added that the policy directions prompted the development of Nigeria’s e-Government Master Plan, National Broadband Plan 2013-2018, National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, as well as recently launched National Broadband Plan 2020-2025.

“The e-Governance space has witnessed the implementation of several initiatives before and after these plans. To complement these efforts, NITDA has issued and implemented a number of regulatory instruments and put forward strategies geared towards promoting seamless GDS delivery and government digital transformation.

“Some of them are Nigeria Government Enterprise Architecture (NGEA), Nigeria e- Government Interoperability Framework (Ne-GIF), Nigeria Cloud Computing Policy and strategy, National Cyber Security Framework, and Nigeria Smart Initiative Policy Framework (NSIPF). These policy initiatives and regulatory efforts are being introduced to meet the development of the ICT industry, ensure ICT becomes a veritable tool to enable other industries and sectors of the economy, and shape Government digital services to meet the needs of the people.

 

