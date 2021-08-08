Business

FG moves to check installation of fake meters in S’East

The Federal Government on Thursday warned that it would no longer tolerate the installation of uncertified and fake electricity meters in the South-East.

 

The Minister of State for Power, Dr Goddy Jeddy-Agba, gave the warning while inaugurating new Nigerian Electricity and Management Services Agency (NEMSA) test station and inspectorate field office in Enugu.

 

Jeddy-Agba, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr William Alo, said that government cannot afford to waste scarce resources and lose precious lives due to fake meters and compromised installations.

 

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is committed to providing safe, reliable and sustainable electricity to the citizenry.

 

“The National Meter Test Station commissioned here today and the first in the South- East will drastically minimise and hopefully eliminate fake meters, unqualified and quack electricity meter installations in the zone.

“I, therefore, wish to state in unequivocal terms that government will no longer condone uncertified electricity meter installations without NEMSA crimp seals and test labels.

 

“The government also cannot afford to waste scarce resources and lose precious lives and property at this difficult time of revamping the economy,” he said.

 

In an address, the Managing Director of NEMSA, Mr Peter Ewesor, said that the agency was striving to ensure improved power supply especially in the South-East. Ewesor said the test station and inspectorate field office would ensure standardisation in meter calibration, installation and reading.

 

“The new test centre will serve the five states in the South-East removing the burden of traveling to Port Harcourt or Lagos for meter testing,” he said.

 

The five South-East states, which the NEMSA test station and inspectorate field office would serve comprised: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.

