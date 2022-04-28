FG moves to curtail hindrances to girl child education

The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Alhaji Hamid Boboyi, has said that the commission would soon introduce a policy to check the rampant cases of girl child’s inability to transit from primary to secondary school successfully as their number kept dropping retrogressively by the day. Boboyi made the disclosure in Kano while declaring open a two-day Regional Consultative Meeting with Adolescent Girls on challenges of transiting to Junior Secondary School in Nigeria held at Ni’ima Palace, Kano. The executive secretary said UBEC and UNICEF are in serious partnership to critically look into the problems and proffer solutions to them very soon. Boboyi said based on available statistics there are over one and half million out-of-school children in Northern Nigeria alone as he speaks.

“Most of these children are facing various kinds of challenges, and these include poverty, economic, social, religious and cultural problems.” He said having taken into cognisance the myriad of problems hampering the transition of the girl child from primary to secondary schools, UBEC and UNICEF had resolve to invite selected victims from Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kogi, Niger and FCT, states to come and share their experiences in Kano with stakeholders in education across the country. The executive secretary further revealed that the meeting was aimed at creating a very good atmosphere for the girls and policymakers to not only interface, but interact closely and find a lasting solution to the lingering problems facing the girl.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...