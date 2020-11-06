FG moves to decentralise correctional centres

The Federal Government, yesterday, said that the proposed decentralisation of Correctional Service Centres will accelerate the desired reforms as well as decongest the centres across the country.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), who stated this at the opening of a three-day National Summit on Correctional Reforms in Nigeria, noted that the Federal Government, in its bid to introduce lasting reforms and decongest correctional centres, has so far released over 11,000 inmates across the country. Speaking at the occasion, Malami, who noted that the event is the next phase of strategic efforts towards enduring reforms and decongestion of correctional centres, said with the decentralization of the service, states will be able to make meaningful contribution in the area.

“In a recent event with the State Heads of Courts and Attorneys-General, I had mentioned that in order to put in place enduring measures for effective management of correctional centres for the reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders back to the society, the decentralization of correctional service in the country has been proposed.

“This will allow states to effectively participate through the setting up of their own correctional centres to manage offenders who commit state offences while the Federal Government will continue to manage offenders who commit federal offences,” he said. Aside the proposed decentralization, the AGF disclosed that “other efforts made by the government include the development of an implementation strategy for the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019, as well as implementation of an ICT-enabled national criminal database to promote effective information management in criminal justice administration, decongestion of correctional centres and non-custodial measures.

“Another milestone in the national strategy towards the decongestion and reformation of correctional centres nationwide is the on-going collaboration among the Federal Ministry of Justice, relevant justice stakeholders and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) with focus on implementing amnesty and decongestion for juveniles deprived of their liberty during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” he added.

On his part, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, stated that proper planning for reforms of the service should start with the establishment of the “percentage of the Nigerian society that must be incarcerated” because, according to him, correctional centres are the end of criminal justice.

Aregbesola submitted that for reforms to be effective, “convicts are expected to come in broken and come out whole” and also able to easily return to society. While claiming that government alone cannot handle the challenge, he enjoined the private sector and individuals without criminal records to partner in empowering inmates with necessary skills needed to adjust to life after incarceration.

