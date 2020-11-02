News

FG moves to douse tension over salary delay

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Federal Government Monday moved to douse growing tension among Federal Civil Servants over the delay in paying their October salaries.
This was even as it debunked reports that government was broke and incapable of meeting it’s wage bill.
New Telegraph learnt that federal workers usually start accessing their salaries from around the 25th of every month, but until now, there has been no word on when October salaries would be paid.
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HSCF) Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who also stated that there was no protest by any group of workers over the issue, explained that the delay was due to 2020 budget that had been passed before the minimum wage negotiation was concluded.
However, Yemi-Esan assured  that arrangements were being made to resolve the issue through an extra Ministerial Committee which the administration has constituted.
She said: “The delay is due to the fact that the 2020 budget was passed before the conclusion of negotiation on the new Minimum Wage and its consequential adjustment.
“A lump sum was however provided in the 2020 budget for minimum wage and its consequential adjustment.”

