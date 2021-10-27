News

FG moves to end casualisation of labour

The Federal Government has said it will amend its laws to end labour casualisation. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who spoke at a one-day public hearing on three labour bills by the Senate Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, insisted that casualisation was a vexed anti-labour practice government has been addressing since 2016.

The bills are National Directorate of Employment Act 2004, Labour Act Cap L1, LFN 2004 (Amendment bill 2021(SB.469) and Prohibition of casualization in Nigeria (Establishment Bill 2021(SB,329) He said: “Casualisation is a very volatile issue. Recall that during the 8th Senate we appeared before this committee over the same issue when some banks and other financial institutions casualised and sacked workers unilaterally in 2016. “We are not sitting idle.

Time has come to stop casualisation of any form in the labour force. The private entrepreneurs must make gains to keep the business afloat but must not enslave their workers. “However, it is not just about tackling casualisation, it is more about uprooting the problem. There is a yearly youth surge into the labour market.

“1.2 million university and polytechnic graduates move into the market yearly to look for work in the already bloated public service. This is not inclusive of those with NCE and School Certificate. “Over a year now, public servants below Level 12, as part of the COVID-19 protocols, have been at home; some working from home; yet the public service goes on. What does it show you? Less work for more persons.

