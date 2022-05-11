FG moves to end clumsy cargo evacuation

A digital freight platform that will quicken the evacuation of cargoes from Nigerian ports to warehouses, markets and inland container depots has been launched for shippers and other registered port users, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Before the advent of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s electronic call-up system in February 2021, an average of 6,000 trucks struggled to access the port daily. The port access routes were persistently chaotic with the heavy gridlock spanning several kilometers across Lagos, leading to worst scale in ship turnaround time at the Lagos ports. Truckers stayed on the road between three and five weeks before they could access the port to load cargoes.

Turnaround

However, the Authority, in collaboration with the Truck Transit Park Limited, the company responsible for the operations of the Electronic Call-up System (ETO), through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative, has been able to schedule and batch an average of 3,000 trucks daily. The platform was lunched out of the need to solve the Apapa perennial traffic nightmare. Prior to this new step, several measures had been taken to address the problem of cargo evacuation, but corrupt practices have not made them to work. For instance, the manual call up system and ban of rickety vehicles by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has fuelled corruption. Stakeholders said that traffic control officials remain the major cause of the unending gridlock along the Apapa-Oshodi roads as those who were deployed to manage traffic extort various sums of money from truck operators, ranging from N100,000 to N250,000 before they are allowed into the port. Because of this, the cost of cargo movement from Apapa to other locations in Lagos was between 700,000 and N1 million. For instance, a 20-feet container cost between N750,000 and N800,000 within Lagos in the old order, while a 40-feet box that went for between N1,500,000 and N1,600,000.

New App

Notwithstanding the various challenges, TTP, which created the electronic call up system (Eto app) to decongest traffic in and around the ports, said that it has come out with another digital product called Tafiyah. It explained that the platform was an innovative tech logistics product designed to serve as an electronic market place for truck and cargo owners to conduct their businesses seamlessly. Specifically, it noted that the app was a digital freight matching platform that allows cargo owners and other registered port users to have access to available trucks, to fulfill their various business needs at the port. According to the Managing Director of the company, Mr Jama Onwubuariri, the new app would accelerate the evacuation of cargoes from various locations around Nigeria, including warehouses, markets, product aggregation points, inland container depots and seaports.

Connectivity

He said: “Our core at Trucks Transit Parks is to help businesses and partners achieve maximum operational excellence, save time, and increase their revenue. Our new digital product, Tafiyah is positioned to do just that. With Tafiyah, businesses looking for trucks to evacuate their cargoes from their preferred locations are seamlessly connected to proximately available empty trucks that can carry out that evacuation. “The primary objective is to create a win-win situation for all our stakeholders while ensuring operational efficiency in the sector.” He added that the app was the solution to the perennial traffic in Apapa, stressing that with the new product, there would be less trucks idling on the road, parks and other waiting locations. Onwubuariri noted that using Tafiyah, with a search on their phones, cargo owners/ shippers could find the right type of truck, with the right capacity type and agree on a preferred delivery date and preferred destination.

The managing director said that they would also enjoy direct access between cargo owner and transporter to discuss terms and pricing. Onwubuariri stressed: “Innovation is the key component of our work at TTP; so, we are constantly looking for new ways to improve the experiences of our customers and the overall experience of stakeholders in the maritime sector. “Everything we do as a technology company including the design of our solutions has the customer as the focus. It is on this basis that we have worked over the past months to develop Tafiyah, an innovative solution that would help businesses in this sector to accomplish more, and we are optimistic that it will open more opportunities for business growth for our customers.

“Tafiyah helps take away the hassles of looking for trucks to evacuate products from any location, eliminates the complex, manual process and additional cost inherent in working through middlemen, provides direct access to TDOs as provided by the cargo owner or agent, and works in connection with Eto app for ease of scheduling, batching and movement of trucks in and out of the ports.” Also, he explained that TTP would be committed to providing technological solutions to logistics and haulage in the Nigerian maritime sector, saying that the company had partnered with government, regulators and private bodies to create better scheduling and organization for trucks and hopes to replicate the successes it has had with its Eto app with the Tafiyah app.

Last line

There is need by NPA and the company to do a comprehensive profile of all trucks and operators in order to avoid cargo loss and diversion.

