FG moves to end N127bn yearly loss to cyber crimes

The Federal Government is set to tackle the menace of cybercrimes in Nigeria with the development of a comprehensive National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy. Implementation of this policy is expected to curb or reduce to the barest minimum the country’s annual loss to cybercrimes, which is estimated to be N127 billion. According to the policy document, the Nigerian cyberspace is faced with significant threats, which result in huge financial losses corresponding to a substantial percentage of the country’s Gross Domestic product (GDP). Government also noted that a high number of organisations in Nigeria fall victim of cyber-attacks, making the country a high target by perpetrators of cybercrime. Similarly, reports from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) suggest that cyber-attacks are one of the biggest threats to the country’s telecommunications sector. The scale and multiplicity of these threats reinforce the need for us to adopt a whole-of-soci- ety approach to cyber security.

Government added that in line with the global trends in digital environment, the main targets of cyber-attacks in the Nigerian cyberspace include cloud-based systems, mobile devices, Internet of Things, data centres and networks of corporate establishments, among others. Organisations in the financial sector are expected to face the highest cyber risks as reports for the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) suggest that mobile fraud cases could rise. Government said the overall purpose of the national cyber security policy was to set a unified agenda and new direction for the country’s national cyber security programme through prioritisation of national requirements. “Our strategic areas of focus are based on eight pillars, which form the support for our national cyber security programme,” it noted.

The pillars, it said, included strengthening cyber security governance and coordination, enhancing cyber defence capability, fostering protection of critical national information infrastructure, promoting a thriving digital economy, enhancing cyber security incident management, assurance monitoring and evaluation, strengthening legal and regulatory framework and enhancing international cooperation.

It added that these pillars created the foundation for the delivery of the country’s national objectives and align with the direction of all key stakeholders that have a role to play in the enhancement of the progressive use of the Nigerian cyberspace. As part of the policy’s strategies, government said it would lead by example by securing its net orks and ensuring that the provision of e-services to its citizens is safe and secure. It said it would work closely with the operators of critical national infrastructure to protect the delivery of the vital services while also acting as a shield to protect Nigerian businesses and citizens from cyber threats. To that end, government said it would create a National Cyber security Coordination Centre (NCCC) to ensure the implementation of the cyber security policy in accordance with the provisions of relevant laws and international principles. “The NCCC shall be the local and international focal point for cyber security in Nigeria. Accordingly, a strategic structural model shall be adopted for the organisation, composition, operation and functioning of the NCCC consistent with the roles and responsibilities of the Office of the National Security Adviser, the National Cybercrime Advisory Council and other functional frameworks as encapsulated in the Act,” the government stated in the policy. In his foreword to the policy document, President Muhammadu Buhari noted that the recent expansive nature of the internet has increased the proliferation and diversification of the threats in cyberspace. “Similar to other countries, our cyberspace is faced with dangers posed by criminals constantly striving to perpetuate various forms of cyber attacks and crimes such as fraud, identity and intellectual property theft as well as elections interference and destruction of our critical infrastructure. “We are also witnessing an increasing use of the internet for propagation of seditious messages, fake news, and hate speech. Moreover, the cyber domain hosts an increasing pool of illicit actors including foreign and domestic groups, states, and non-state elements, as well as lone wolves,” he said. President Buhari added that the outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in massive migration of the populace to cyberspace. As of April this year, Nigeria’s Internet connections stood at 141.7 million, according to NCC data. Buhari further said that the advent of 5G and emergence of other new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, blockchain technology, cloud computing and Internet of Things have further widened the scope and threat landscape of our cyberspace. He, however, noted that beyond the threat, there are opportunities for the country to develop its human resources and capacity across government and private sector to build strong, resilient and secure national cyberspace. “The National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy 2021 signifies the renewal of my promise and commitment to Nigeria’s national security and economic prosperity and it ensures that our National Cyber security Programme is prioritized among other national exigencies in my administration,” he said.

