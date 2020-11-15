FG moves to establish Federal Secretariat in Abia

There are indications that the Federal Government will soon commence construction of a Federal Secretariat complex in Abia State, following the state government’s provision of land for that purpose.

The indication to this effect emerged in Abuja, during the 2021 budget defence session of the Ministry of Works and Housing before the joint Senate and the House of Representatives Committee on Works and Housing.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, had during the session, publicly acknowledged that the Abia State Government had provided Federal Government with land to site the Federal Secretariat complex in the state.

While presenting the performance of the 2020 budget to the joint Committee, he stated that Abia formally made request to be provided with the infrastructure as well as demonstrated zeal and commitment by providing land for the project.

He said: “It has come to our attention that two states, Abia and Ebonyi states have not been provided federal secretariats, and Abia has formally made a request to us and they have also provided land as one of the requirements to build a secretariat.”

Following this development, Samuel Onuigbo, representing Ikwuano/ Umuahia North/ South, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), commended the Federal Government and the Minister of Works and Housing in particular for showing serious commitment towards the project.

Onuigbo, who was at the joint budget defence session, also commended Fashola for publicly acknowledging the provision of land by the Abia State Government to the Ministry to be able to implement the project.

Speaking to Sunday Telegraph shortly after the budget defence session, the lawmaker said that the Governor of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu, had directed the provision of seven hectares of land to the Ministry of Works and Housing for the construction of a Federal Secretariat complex in the State.

His words: “I just want to thank the Honorable Minister, for acknowledging the efforts made by Abia government in providing land for building of a federal secretariat and to use this opportunity to commend him.

“Because we had this conversation on October 23, 2019, and between then and now in spite of the COVID pandemic, we have been able to work in a cordial, harmonious and productive way which has led to the provision of the land.

“Since the land had been made available, at least whatever amount that we can put aside will be welcomed. We can start from fencing the place to make sure that we are able to build the federal secretariat for Abia and reduce the associated cost by government agencies in Abia that are paying rents.”

Like this: Like Loading...