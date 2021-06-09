News

FG moves to explore $36bn global coconut market

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Nigerian government has initiated plans to rake substantial revenue from the $36 billion global coconut market. It said yesterday that her preference for coconut, a produce which remained largely untapped before now, syncs with the economic diversification drive of the current administration, which makes agriculture a cornerstone. Ministerof State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Yalwaji Katagun, stated the government’s position in relation to coconut in Abuja on the occasion of 2021 cocoa planting season flag-off. She said the government was poised and set to tap from the over $36 billion global coconut market with intensified efforts. He said: “The global market for coconut is in excess of $6 billion, which means that the opportunities are huge. Therefore, as the 18th largest world producer of coconuts, we must work harder to increase our market share, and the best strategy is to start the cultivation of the commodity for improved yield, your campaign, “One Family, Three Coconut Trees” is strategic, and you must sustain the vision.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Beware of second coronavirus wave, British medics warn politicians

Posted on Author Reporter

Top medics have warned British political parties that local flare-ups of the novel coronavirus are likely and a second wave is a real risk. “While the future shape of the pandemic in the UK is hard to predict, the available evidence indicates that local flare-ups are increasingly likely and a second wave a real risk,” […]
News

Insecurity: Inter-faith group queries rationale for keeping Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter The National Coalition of Interfaith Group of Nigeria (NCIGN), has expressed serious concern over the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari, to sack the Service Chiefs, in the face of the worsening security situation in the country. According to the Inter-faith group, the spate of insecurity across the country, has made the need […]
News

Kaigama: Nigeria’s multidimensional violence shameful, painful

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…says poverty, social deprivation behind violence The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has described the multidimensional violence across the country as shameful and painful. In a Homily delivered at St. Anthony Jabi on Sunday in Abuja, he lamented that the high rate of poverty and social deprivation were the major reasons […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica