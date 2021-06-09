FG moves to explore $36bn global coconut market

The Nigerian government has initiated plans to rake substantial revenue from the $36 billion global coconut market. It said yesterday that her preference for coconut, a produce which remained largely untapped before now, syncs with the economic diversification drive of the current administration, which makes agriculture a cornerstone. Ministerof State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Yalwaji Katagun, stated the government’s position in relation to coconut in Abuja on the occasion of 2021 cocoa planting season flag-off. She said the government was poised and set to tap from the over $36 billion global coconut market with intensified efforts. He said: “The global market for coconut is in excess of $6 billion, which means that the opportunities are huge. Therefore, as the 18th largest world producer of coconuts, we must work harder to increase our market share, and the best strategy is to start the cultivation of the commodity for improved yield, your campaign, “One Family, Three Coconut Trees” is strategic, and you must sustain the vision.”

