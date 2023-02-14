News

FG moves to help Ekiti tackle ecological problems

Posted on

The Federal Government is set to help the Ekiti State government tackle the ecological problems in some parts of the state. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha gave the state the assurance during a meeting with Governor Biodun Oyebanji in Abuja on Sunday. According to his Chief Press Secretary to Governor Yinka Oyebode, the Federal Government said it would accord the mudslides issue on Ilawe-Ado Road a top priority in its ecological support. “Governor Oyebanji at the meeting tabled the mudslides issue which has made the Ilawe-Ado road impassable, as well as other ecological challenges in some parts of the state at the meeting with a plea for urgent action,” he said. The SGF, whose office supervises the Ecological Office, approved the governor’s request and promised that the Federal Government would act on it speedily, to avert further disaster.

 

Our Reporters

