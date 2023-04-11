FG moves to re-concession Lagos Trade Fair Complex

The Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE) has signed an agreement with Port- man Freight Services Limited and Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFC) to lease a portion of the complex to the freight service company.

While signing the agreement at the conference hall of the Bureau, the Director- General of BPE, Mr Alex A. Okoh, said the event marked the commencement of work on the portion of parcel A and B that were not designated for concession and the standardisation of lease agreements, which will ultimately increase the earnings of the LITFC and the Federal Government. A statement issued by Head of Public Communications, Amina Othman Tukur, quoted Okoh as saying that in line with the Privatisation and Commercialisation Act (1999), NCP approved the concession of LITFC to Aulic Nigeria Limited in 2007.

However, the concession agreement was terminated by the NCP in 2017 due to failure of Aulic Nig Ltd to meet covenants listed in the agreement and BPE was directed to immediately recommence the process of recon cession of the complex. He said management and board of LITFC repossessed the enterprise from Aulic Nigeria Limited and the BPE immediately recommenced the process of re-concession of the LITFC as directed by the NCP on behalf of the FGN with the call for Ex- pression of Interest (EoIs) on Monday, June 20, 2022. The DG added that in the process of carrying out the re-concessioning plan, it was discovered Portman Freight Services Limited had an existing 20-year lease agreement for Hall 4 with the former concessionaire (Aulic Nig. Ltd) before the termination of Aulic’s Concession by the NCP in August 2017.

