Health

FG moves to reduce disease burdens

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)
…launches National health promotion policyDisturbed over the rate of preventable diseases amongst adults and children, the Federal Government has launched the revised
National Health Promotion Policy 2019 and its ancillary strategic policy documents, to guide, empower and effect behavioural changes to maintain healthy life styles.
The other strategic documents launched were; National Strategic Plan for Health Promotion 2020-2024, Knowledge Management Guideline for Health Promotion 2020-2024, Counselling Flip Chart on Key Household Practices and Counselling Flip Chart on Family Planning/Child Birth Spacing.
Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who  presented and launched the policies on Monday in Abuja, stressed that having a good health indices would save individuals and the country the high costs associated with purchase of drugs and medications, enhance socioeconomic development.
According to him, the launch of the policy documents was aimed at actualising government’s commitment towards improving the health and wellbeing of the citizenry by highlighting options to making healthier lifestyle choices.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

COVID-19 smartphone app finally launches in England, Wales

Posted on Author Reporter

  England and Wales launch a COVID-19 smartphone app on Thursday, allowing users to trace contacts, check the local level of risk and record visits to venues such as pubs, four months after the technology was promised to the public. The NHS COVID-19 app comes as Britain braces for a second wave of infections, with […]
Health

Cancer: ‘My wife would still be alive had she got treatment’

Posted on Author Reporter

  My journey to widowerhood began three years ago in an oncologist’s office in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja. Had my wife, Grace, followed the doctor’s advice rather than seek the help of religious healers, I believe that she would have survived breast cancer and still be with me and our three-year-old daughter. She had gone for […]
Health

ACPN raises the alarm over quackery in family planning services

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has warned the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) not to worsen the effect of quackery already in Nigeria’s health system. The National Chairman of ACPN, Dr. Samuel Adekola, in a statement recently said the ACPN has learnt that the FMOH with some international non-government organisations has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: