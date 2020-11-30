FG moves to reduce disease burdens

…launches National health promotion policyDisturbed over the rate of preventable diseases amongst adults and children, the Federal Government has launched the revised

National Health Promotion Policy 2019 and its ancillary strategic policy documents, to guide, empower and effect behavioural changes to maintain healthy life styles.

The other strategic documents launched were; National Strategic Plan for Health Promotion 2020-2024, Knowledge Management Guideline for Health Promotion 2020-2024, Counselling Flip Chart on Key Household Practices and Counselling Flip Chart on Family Planning/Child Birth Spacing.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who presented and launched the policies on Monday in Abuja, stressed that having a good health indices would save individuals and the country the high costs associated with purchase of drugs and medications, enhance socioeconomic development.

According to him, the launch of the policy documents was aimed at actualising government’s commitment towards improving the health and wellbeing of the citizenry by highlighting options to making healthier lifestyle choices.

