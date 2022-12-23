FG moves to reorganise, rename Federal Inland Revenue Service

Minister of Finance, Budget and Economic P l a n n i n g , Zainab Ahmed, yesterday in Abuja, disclosed that the Federal Government had concluded plans to reorganise and rename the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). Ahmed made the disclosure when she appeared before the Senate Committee on Finance, to defend the amendments proposed to the 2022 Finance Act, which was sent to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday. She noted that the amendment included the reorganisation of the board of the Federal Inland Revenue Service by separating the executive management from the board, Briefing the Committee, the minister highlighted the key provisions in the Finance Act 2022 to include the change of name of the Federal Inland Revenue service to the Nigeria Revenue Service.

She said: “The Chairman of the agency will now be referred to as Commissioner General.” Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Finance, yesterday, commenced consideration of the 2022 Finance Bill. The amendments to the Finance Act are expected to be passed with the 2023 Appropriation Bill, which the Red Chamber has scheduled to consider and approve next week Wednesday, being December 28. It’s pertinent to note that this Finance Bill is the fourth one in the series that seeks to complement the budget cycle of January- December that was reestablished with the 2020 Appropriation Act by the Ninth National Assembly.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee, Senator Solomon Adeola, while welcoming the minister, explained that the bill generally sought to review and possibly amend sections of existing legislations on revenue for the nation. He said: “The intent of these amendments is not only for generating increased revenue for the government but also providing clarity, removing ambiguities, providing succour for deserving persons and sectors as well as bringing our laws up to speed with global best practices. “Let me restate that in our nation’s legislative development, the way forward at present is not much about enacting new laws as much as amendments of old laws to take care of new realities and reform observed shortcomings in the implementation of existing laws.”

