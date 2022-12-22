News

FG moves to reorganise, rename Federal Inland Revenue Service

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

Minister of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Thursday in Abuja, disclosed that the government had concluded plans to reorganise and rename the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Ahmed made the disclosure when she appeared before the Senate Committee on Finance, to defend the amendments proposed to the 2022 Finance Act, which was sent to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

She noted that the amendment included the reorganisation of the board of the Federal Inland Revenue Service by separating the executive management from the board,

Briefing the Committee, the minister highlighted the key provisions in the Finance Act 2022 to include the change of name of the Federal Inland Revenue service to the Nigeria Revenue Service.

 

Our Reporters

