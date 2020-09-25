News

FG moves to reposition science, technology education

The Federal Government has unveiled and launched a National Policy on Science and Technology Education, with a view to repositioning the acquisition of science, technical and vocational skills, to drive national growth and development. Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Abuja, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, noted that the absence of a roadmap for science and technical education had slowed the country’s pace in technological development.

Represented by Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Adamu noted that prior to Nigeria’s independence, when science education was incorporated into the education curricula, the country was without a national policy to specifically direct and propel science and technical education. He said: “It is heartwarming that this anomaly is being addressed with the approval granted by the National Council on Education (NCE) for a National Policy on Science and Technology Education (S&TE), which is now in our hands.

“This development is not only significant, but is also a landmark achievement by the Federal Government of Nigeria. It underscores the passion and determination of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, to address the challenges facing the delivery of quality science and technical education in Nigeria.” Adamu urged stakeholders in the science and technology education subsector to ensure that they adhere to the policy launched and the implementation guidelines if the desired goal must be achieved.

