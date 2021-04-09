FG moves to review National Water Master Plan in 2022

As state governments across the federation commenced the full implementation of the 2013 National Water Resources Master Plan, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources has scheduled 2022 for the midterm review of the master plan. The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleman H. Adamu, said that states’ experiences, constraints, challenges and possible recommendations were expected to form part of the planned mid-term review of the 2022 Water Master Plan.

Speaking during a workshop on the National Water Resources Master Plan for stakeholders from Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa and Kano states yesterday in Kano, the minister hinted that the implementation of the 1995 Water Master Plan was very low because of lack of political will, weak implementation structure and poor justification of a sustainable number of projects in the 1995 master plan, which did not proceed in twenty years since it was put in place. The minister said: “In addition to the challenges, a number of other issues continue to confront the development and management of the nation’s water resources, which includes increasing water demands due to population growth, uncoordinated water resources development among the three tiers of government.

“Other problems hampering water resources development includes uneven distribution of rainfall across the country leading to over abstraction of groundwater resources, particularly in some parts of the country and the impact of climate change,” the minister added. Adamu said it was against this background that the ministry, through the intervention of the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2008, requested for a Technical Cooperation of Development Study from the Government of Japan to review the 1995 Master Plan.

