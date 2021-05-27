News

FG moves to tackle arbitrary charges by shipping service providers

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Federal Government, yesterday, expressed its plan to address the worrisome trend of arbitrary increase in shipping charges within the African regional ports. The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Mr. Hassan Bello, made the intention of government known in Abuja,during the meeting of the council with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Shippers’ Authority, Ms. Benonita Bismarck. He noted that Nigerian government would host the meeting of the Union of African Shippers’ Council (UASC) in June this year, to discuss issues of arbitrary increase in charges and introduction of new nomenclatures by shipping service providers at the sub-regional ports.

He said: “At the UASC Sub-regional workshop and Standing Committee Meeting held in Abuja in 2019, a Committee of Experts on Coat and Chargers was constituted under the Chairmanship of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council to look into these issues and advise the UASC Secretariat accordingly.

“In this regard, the NSC is proposing to host the inaugural meeting of the Committee in June 2021. At this meeting, a workplan that will guide the activities of the Committee in line with its terms of reference and with specific timelines will be drawn up.” Bello further called for partnership between Nigeria and Ghana, to enable the two countries transit cargos to landlocked countries, stressing that there should be integration and cohesion between them in this regard for greater efficiency, as divergent procedures can only delay trade.

Our Reporters

