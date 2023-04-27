News

FG Moves To Tackle Ekiti Ecological Challenges

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha has said the Federal Government has deployed engineers to Ekiti State to tackle the ecological challenges facing some parts of the state, particularly the mudslides along IlaweAdo road.

He said this on Tuesday when he received Governor Biodun Oyebanji in his office in Abuja. The visit was said to be the second by Oyebanji to the SGF office, which superintends ecological issues across the country.

Thanking the Federal Government for the support received so far in addressing ecological challenges ravaging some critical spots in the state, the governor called for speedy intervention in the Ilawe ecological issue and other areas before the start of the rainy season.

Oyebanji said: “You know this office controls the ecological office, so I am here to follow up on his promise to Ekiti State and also to thank him for his support for our government.”

