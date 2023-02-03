Business

FG moves to train officers on data privacy, protection

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to train 250,000 data protection officers on enhanced management of data across organisations to safeguard the privacy of citizens. Dr Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, (NDPB) made this known during a capacity building workshop for data protection officers in the public sector, in Abuja. He said that there is need for data protection officers operating in the public sector to understand the difference between data security and data privacy as they carry out their duties.

He bemoaned the poor statistics of data expert operating in Nigeria, adding that the Bureau would not relent in its drive to build ca-pacities and train data protection officers in the country. “We will develop a pool of competent data protection experts in the country. This is first set of data protection observers that we are training so far.

"We have gone round ministries and parastatals, we have trained them. We have done for the Attorney-General office, we have done for NTA, we have done for VON, we have done for Federal Polytechnic Nekede, we are working with the office of the secretary general to conduct their own. "We are also working with the Federal Ministry of Health. We are pulling different people from ministries and departments and this is the first batch and I want to really congratulate all of them. "Data privacy protection ecosystem is still emerging globally. "In Nigeria the number of data processors and controllers that we have identified are over 500,000 and by our own estimates, those who are experts are not up to 10, 000, so there is a huge gap of over 490, 000 jobs available," he said.

 

