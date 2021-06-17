FG mulls comprehensive restructuring at SON

…to decentralise enforcement powers

Agency may return to ports soon

A comprehensive restructuring of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON)’s operations is underway New Telegraph findings revealed. When operational, it would entail devolution and ceding of enforcement power to the zonal offices. Similar powers wielded by the headquarters would be accorded zonal directors in the unfolding order, a source privy to the development hinted New Tele-raph in Abuja. He said a proposal for SON’s restructuring was receiving the attention of Head of Service of the Federation (HOSF), which superintendents civil service matters.

The restructuring, according to the source, is a product of an elaborate February retreat initiated by the Director-General, SON, Mallam Farouk S. Salim. On assumption of duty as DG of SON , he saidSalim was not pleased with lull and dormancy of zonal and states offices, especially in combating cases of sub- standards goods, as current structure does not give states or zonal office enforcement power.

“I can tell you SON is awaiting restructuring that will strengthen regional offices for a closer monitoring of state offices. The regional offices would be accorded full compliments of what we have here at the headquarters. It is in the works. A decision to this effect was taken at a management retreat we had sometime in February.

“The process of getting all of these to fruition is on. The HOS is on top of it and very soon it will materialise. The whole objective is to strengthen our grassroots where regional directors can take responsibility. Currently, they don’t have that power.

They would have to come to the headquarters in Abuja. If a state coordinator needs an approval for something, he does not need to reach out to the headquarters, he can get that from a regional director,” the source said. He also gave insight into SON’s battle to contain influx of sub-standard items into the country, and why the battle is herculean. According to him, “between 65 per cent and 70 per cent of sub -standard items come through sea ports while the remaining percentage comes through land borders. “As it is today, SON personnel are not present at seaports.

This is the entrance where majority of sub-standards items find their way in. Recall that SON and NAFDAC were a suspended from the seaports by former Cordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala. “The reason for the suspension was to reduce the number of agencies there in order to enhance quick clearance of goods and promote ease of doing business. NAFDAC has returned to the seaports, SON has not. If our personnel were at the seaports like we have men of customs, NAFDAC and others, the rate of influx of sub-standard goods will reduce.

“SON would be able to check these consignments for quality standard compliance. As it is today, SON is running after containers already cleared at ports and bonded warehouses. This is the more reason SON should return to the seaport. The DG is working on this,” he said. The source, a senior official, said the agency’s major headache was fake items coming from overseas, as, according to him, most locally made items conform to required standards. He said with a reviewed SON Act and envisaged restructuring in place, substandard item would be taken care of.

“Go through SON revised Act 2015. It has good measures of penalty and enforcements in case of offences. Part Vii, which spells out offences, gives SON power to stop and search any vehicle reasonably believed may contain any article or product, material or good that is in contravention of the Act. The Act gives SON a right of access at reasonable times to any premises including all Nigerian seaports, airports and land borders where an industrial or commercial undertaking is being carried on, and is allowed to use reasonable force, if need be to gain entry,” he said.

