FG mulls compulsory jabs for private sector workers

As global response to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 intensifies, there are strong indications that workers in the private sector could be compelled to take compulsory vaccine doses or be relieved of their jobs.

New Telegraph’s findings revealed that the decision followed a memo by the Federal Government through the Boss Mustafa-led Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to the organised private sector and Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

New Telegraph reliably learnt from a top member of OPS, who is also a key member of the private sector coalition, CACOVID, that the Federal Government, through the PTF, was in every respect focusing on private sector workers in Q1 this year to ensure 4conformity with vaccine administration.

The source disclosed to our correspondent that PTF had written the memo to CACOVID with respect to government’s plan to rapidly increase vaccine administration for public and private sector workers in Q1 this year. This translates to the fact that workers in both public and private sector must get vaccinated and show their green cards to secure their jobs. The source said government’s move to raise the bar in vaccination intake in Q1’22 may not be unconnected to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) report that showed Nigeria as obviously lagging behind among its peers in the continent. New Telegraph recall that in December 2021, the number of doses administered in Nigeria was 10.9 million, translating to about 1.8 per cent of the population, according to statistics from WHO. This is in contrast to that of South Africa, which had administered about 26.3 million (about 25 per cent of the population), Kenya, about 7.58 million (5.5 per cent of the population), and Ghana, 3.5 million, translating to about 2.7 per cent of the population. The total vaccination in Africa stood at over 246.05 million last year. In an in-countrt report, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) reported that 15.4m Nigerians were vaccinated, having received at least one dose, according to its national daily call-in data. The agency explained that 10.813 million of the total eligible persons targeted for COVID-19 vaccination were reached with the first dose. Also, 4,590,263 were reached with the second dose (fully vaccinated). In total, 15,403,859 persons have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine. Besides, our source hinted the PTF in the memo to CACOVID, that it is strongly trying to captured more private sector and corporate organizations workers on its database in Q1 2022 in a bid not to see another rounds of vaccines doses destroyed following the widely reports on the destroyed 1million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine reportedly expired before they could be used in the country. The source stated that CACOVID, under the leadership of CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, does not want any imposition of lockdown as a measure to contain and manage the spread of the virus, which should be avoided at all cost by government. According to him, CACOVID believes Nigeria needs to adopt containment strategy and public health action plan to manage epidemics and pandemics without having to lock down the economy. While reacting to the low vaccination and impact of the Omicron variant on the country, the President and Chairman of Council, Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, said that the private sector group was concerned with the reemergence of the pandemic. The LCCI president said he wanted a situation where government tries its best in the containment of the Omicron variant and move away from any economic policy or policies that will cause volatility in the economy. Speaking further, the industrialist stated that many governments across the world had reacted differently in managing the spread of Omicron infections

