FG mulls digital centre to compete MIT

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Government said it was working to create a digital and innovation centre that will favourably compete with the prestigious America’s Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT ). This was revealed yesterday in Abuja when the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Pantami, performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the National Digital Innovation, Entrepreneurship Centre.

Pantami said government was mindful of the fact that Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship have become globally recognized as two prerequisites for achieving an indigenous Digital Economy. He explained that in designing the centre , Nigeria adopted the framework that made MIT a global pride.

