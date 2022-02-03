FG mulls framework to bridge digital literacy gap

The Federal Government, through the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has proposed a framework to ensure that every Nigerian is digitally literate. This, according to government, will make Nigerians competitive globally and accelerate the country’s economic growth. NITDA, in the proposal for the framework, noted that Nigerians stand on the brink of a technological revolution, the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), “that will fundamentally alter the way we live, work and relate to one another.” This revolution, it said, is building on the current digital or 3rd Industrial Revolution (3IR) that is expanding into disruptive technologies and trends such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, autonomous driving vehicles, 3D printing, nanotechnology, biotechnology, materials science, energy storage, quantum computing and much more that will require more technical capabilities than career practices formally demanded.

“For Nigeria to improve its digital advantage and build sustainable prosperity, it must prepare for the challenges of a 21st Century dynamic work environment. Building a digitally- skilled workforce will accelerate Nigeria’s economic growth and development,” it said. The framework, according to the proposal, will involve concerted efforts of several MDAs such as the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy (FMCDE); Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN); Federal Ministry of Education (FME); National Universities Commission (NUC); Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), among others. It will also involve state governments, relevant MDAs, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and regional governors fora. Explaining why a digital literacy framework is imperative for Nigeria, NITDA said: “As nations compete in today’s global world, those economies who have invested in the human capital and digital skills of their citizens are best prepared to grow.

To level the playing field, Nigeria must move its citizens to a greater competitive position in the global economic marketplace. “Equipping Nigerians with relevant digital literacy skills to keep up with the best global practices will put the current workers, youths, and other professionals in ready mode for opportunities that may open up within and beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“This will diversify the economy, significantly reduce unemployment and enhance labour productivity and mobility. In turn, this would improve investment and transform Nigeria into a country well known for technology, problem-solving and critical thinking.” NITDA added that the evolution of technology had also led to the stratification of countries depending on how they adopt digital technologies, noting that the economic and social development of digitally literate countries had outstripped those of countries that have failed to embrace digital literacy. “Unfortunately, Nigeria currently falls under the latter category. The purpose of this initiative to create a national digital literacy framework, implementation strategy, and measurement metrics are aimed at reversing this narrative. The skills deficits in human capital that hinder Nigeria from thriving in the global digital economy would be, once and for all overcome,” it said.

