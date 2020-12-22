News Top Stories

FG mulls Int’l travel ban

Worried about the mutated strain of COVID-19 manifesting itself in the United Kingdom, the Federal Government may impose a travel ban to and from certain parts of the world.

 

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at a Special Forum of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

 

Mohammed, a member of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, said while the government appreciates the negative economic impact of another lockdown, it would not rule out restriction on movement to and from certain parts of the world.

 

He said: “We are more concerned about the new strain of COVID-19 which is manifesting itself in the UK; that is the mutated strain. “It is difficult to detect, it spreads faster and people have been known to die of it within a very short period of its detection.

 

This is a major concern to us as a country. “This season, many students are coming from the UK in particular, to come and join their families in Nigeria. “Besides, many of our people, because of the traditional link we have with UK, may want to go there for business or family re-union.

 

“It is a very testy time and it might be another dangerous period to transmit this new variant of COVID- 19.” The minister noted that many European countries had banned flights to and from the UK.

