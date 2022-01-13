FG mulls partnership with African countries to end COVID-19 pandemic

In renewed efforts to improve national and subnational response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government and experts in the health sector have stressed the need to partner with other African countries to end the pandemic in the African continent.

This was part of the resolutions contained in a communique reached a the end of the maiden national COVID-19 summit held in Abuja, with the theme “Pushing through the Last Mile to End the Pandemic and Build Back Better.” The communiqué made available to newsmen yesterday was signed by Coordinator, Africa Health Budget, Dr Aminu Magashi; Secretary to Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha; Chairman, Senate Committee on Health Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe; Representative of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Frank Mounemeh (a pharmacist), and Commissioner for Health, Cross River State, Dr Betta Edu. The overarching goal of the summit which had over 700 participants in attendance was to review the COVID-19 response policy and programme implementation from 2020 to date, and make actionable recommendations for improved performance, coordination, ownership and sustainability at both the national and sub-national levels.

The communique partly reads: “In view of the global experiences from the COVID-19 pandemic, government should consider building a structure for the management of national bio-security “Considering the impact of COVID-19 on developing economies, which has worsened their debt situation, Nigeria should galvanise other nations to call for debt relief so that resources could be channelled towards building the national bio-security and improve access to Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“The ‘One Health’strategy and the requirements under the International Health Regulation should be pursued vigorously. Nigeria should galvanise the support of African countries in the collaborative process to end COVID-19 pandemic on the continent and build back stronger public health systems.” The summit also called for an increase and strengthening in the capacity and numbers of human resources for health, establishment of a structure for the management of national bio-security as well as sustaining the Presidential Steering Committee, considering the persisting threat of COVID-19.

