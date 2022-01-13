News

FG mulls partnership with African countries to end COVID-19 pandemic

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

In renewed efforts to improve national and subnational response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government and experts in the health sector have stressed the need to partner with other African countries to end the pandemic in the African continent.

This was part of the resolutions contained in a communique reached a the end of the maiden national COVID-19 summit held in Abuja, with the theme “Pushing through the Last Mile to End the Pandemic and Build Back Better.” The communiqué made available to newsmen yesterday was signed by Coordinator, Africa Health Budget, Dr Aminu Magashi; Secretary to Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha; Chairman, Senate Committee on Health Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe; Representative of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Frank Mounemeh (a pharmacist), and Commissioner for Health, Cross River State, Dr Betta Edu. The overarching goal of the summit which had over 700 participants in attendance was to review the COVID-19 response policy and programme implementation from 2020 to date, and make actionable recommendations for improved performance, coordination, ownership and sustainability at both the national and sub-national levels.

The communique partly reads: “In view of the global experiences from the COVID-19 pandemic, government should consider building a structure for the management of national bio-security “Considering the impact of COVID-19 on developing economies, which has worsened their debt situation, Nigeria should galvanise other nations to call for debt relief so that resources could be channelled towards building the national bio-security and improve access to Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“The ‘One Health’strategy and the requirements under the International Health Regulation should be pursued vigorously. Nigeria should galvanise the support of African countries in the collaborative process to end COVID-19 pandemic on the continent and build back stronger public health systems.” The summit also called for an increase and strengthening in the capacity and numbers of human resources for health, establishment of a structure for the management of national bio-security as well as sustaining the Presidential Steering Committee, considering the persisting threat of COVID-19.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Pierre Subeh- the Business Specialist who strives to bring social change

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Pierre Subeh is a writer, business specialist and award-winning Executive Producer. He established the X Network, which is a commercialization, branding and research company.     It had many significant clients in the past such as Apple, Abbott Laboratories, Pepsi, and Starbucks. He has been involved with a number of business publications including Forbes, […]
News

Ondo 2020: I’ll defeat Akeredolu, Jegede – Ajayi

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

O Ahead of October 10 governorship election in the state, the Ondo State Deputy Governor and governorship candidate of theZenithLabour Party (ZLP), Hon. AlfredAgboolaAjayiyesterday said he would emerge victorious at the election. Specifically, Ajayi said that he would defeat both candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede and the All Progressives Congress (APC), […]
News

Kalu hails Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oyewumi at 95

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade (III) as an outstanding and patriotic elderstatesman with strong passion for growth and progress of Ogbomosoland, Oyo State and Nigeria in general. While extolling the virtues of the nonagenerian monarch, Kalu, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica