News Top Stories

FG mulls pruning workforce over overheads

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

…plans exit package

MDAs gulp N3.4bn in 2022 budgetSanwo

With personel costs of Ministries, Departments and Agencies gulping N3.4 billion in the 2022 Budget, the Federal Government may revisit the need to downsize its workforce. To implement staff reduction across the MDAs, government said it would put in place exit package for workers leaving the service. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, dropped the hint on Wednesday in Abuja at a question and answer session during public presentation of the 2022 budget highlights.

In the recently passed 2022 budget, the Federal Government proposed personel cost of N 3.494 billion for MDAs as against 2021 figure of N3.046 billion. Personel cost for GEOs for 2022 is N617.724 billion as against 2021’s figure of N701.162 billion. Responding to questions on ways government plans to reduce rising overheads and personel cost across MDAs, Ahmed said a committee chaired by the Secretary to the Government of Federation SGF was working on it. She said reducing the size of government had become imperative giving the huge amount the government spends on recurrent expenditure annually.

To this end, staff of the Federal Government would lose their jobs when government merges their agencies with others. However, government’s mode of reducing the workforce, she said, would not entirely be in line with the Stephen Oronsaye Report but based on a committee’s recommendation. Already, government, she said, was working on an “exit package” to be paid to those that will be affected.

“There is a special committee led by the SGF that is working on the review of agencies with the view to collapsing them partly using the Oransanye report. “At the end of it what we want to do is to reduce the size of government and also to reduce the size of personnel cost and part of it will be designing the exit packages that are realistic.

“We are revenue challenged so everything we do we can’t put an exit package if you are not willing to cash it immediately. So, when you are asking people to exit by choice you must be able to give them that package as they’re exiting.

“There are so many things that are happening, these are not easy decisions to make because they affect people and families. So, you have to make sure that whatever we commit to we are actually going to deliver on it.” President Muhammadu Buhari on Decement 31, 2021, signed the N17.1 trillion 2022 budget despite what he called worrisome changes (insertion of about 6,000 new projects) effected in the budget by the National Assembly. The minister said the 2022 budget seeks to continue the reflationary policies of the 2020 and 2021 budgets, which helped put the economy back on the path of recovery and growth.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

lai Mohammed)
News

FG faults TI rating process, alleges discrepancies

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says govt preventing corruption rather than prosecuting The Federal Government has faulted the process adopted by the Transparency International (TI) in its rating of Nigeria Corruption Perception Index saying that there were discrepancies, especially in its data sources. The government also disclosed that it is now more concerned with prevention of corruption by empowering the […]
News Top Stories

We’ll appeal Rivers’ court judgment on tax collection –FIRS

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) will appeal against Monday’s jugement by the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, barring it from collecting Value Added Tax (VAT) and Personal Income Tax in the state.   Director, Communications and Liason department, FIRS, Dr. Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, confirmed this via WhatsApp chat with New Telegraph. […]
News

Medicaid Cancer Foundation continues annual cancer walk, provides free breast and cervical cancer screening

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  In commemoration of Breast cancer awareness month held throughout October, Medicaid Cancer Foundation, owned by a pediatrician and First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, is set to host Nigeria’s biggest cancer walk on Saturday, 16th October 2021.   Aimed at creating awareness for breast, cervical, and prostate cancer, the group 5km […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica