FG mulls pruning workforce over overheads

With personel costs of Ministries, Departments and Agencies gulping N3.4 billion in the 2022 Budget, the Federal Government may revisit the need to downsize its workforce. To implement staff reduction across the MDAs, government said it would put in place exit package for workers leaving the service. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, dropped the hint on Wednesday in Abuja at a question and answer session during public presentation of the 2022 budget highlights.

In the recently passed 2022 budget, the Federal Government proposed personel cost of N 3.494 billion for MDAs as against 2021 figure of N3.046 billion. Personel cost for GEOs for 2022 is N617.724 billion as against 2021’s figure of N701.162 billion. Responding to questions on ways government plans to reduce rising overheads and personel cost across MDAs, Ahmed said a committee chaired by the Secretary to the Government of Federation SGF was working on it. She said reducing the size of government had become imperative giving the huge amount the government spends on recurrent expenditure annually.

To this end, staff of the Federal Government would lose their jobs when government merges their agencies with others. However, government’s mode of reducing the workforce, she said, would not entirely be in line with the Stephen Oronsaye Report but based on a committee’s recommendation. Already, government, she said, was working on an “exit package” to be paid to those that will be affected.

“There is a special committee led by the SGF that is working on the review of agencies with the view to collapsing them partly using the Oransanye report. “At the end of it what we want to do is to reduce the size of government and also to reduce the size of personnel cost and part of it will be designing the exit packages that are realistic.

“We are revenue challenged so everything we do we can’t put an exit package if you are not willing to cash it immediately. So, when you are asking people to exit by choice you must be able to give them that package as they’re exiting.

“There are so many things that are happening, these are not easy decisions to make because they affect people and families. So, you have to make sure that whatever we commit to we are actually going to deliver on it.” President Muhammadu Buhari on Decement 31, 2021, signed the N17.1 trillion 2022 budget despite what he called worrisome changes (insertion of about 6,000 new projects) effected in the budget by the National Assembly. The minister said the 2022 budget seeks to continue the reflationary policies of the 2020 and 2021 budgets, which helped put the economy back on the path of recovery and growth.

