FG mulls repositioning SEC to meet global standard

The Federal Government has said it will reposition Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to be at per with its peers globally.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, gave the commitment on Monday in Abuja at the submission of Revised Nigerian Capital Market Masterplan (2021- 2025) from the Securities and Exchange Commission by SEC DG, Lamido Yuguda to the minister.

According to her, the review of the Capital Market Masterplan underscores the fact that capital market growth resonates with the current administration’s unwavering commitment to deepening and re-positioning the country’s financial markets.

She noted that this was a keyanchortoachievingaprivate sector led development of the economy as encapsulatedintheNationalDevelopment Plan objectives.

The minister said under her watch, the Ministry of Finance had supported the Capital Market Masterplan implementation efforts since inception, adding that the masterplan, represented the collective aspirations of the capital market community, which is focused on driving initiatives geared towards growing and deepening the market. She said these initiatives were being implemented with the ultimate goal of accelerating the emergence of Nigeria as a top 20 global economy by the year 2025.

The finance minister said: “Our capital market is growing and evolving. To sustain this growth and eventually transform to a world class capital market, transparency and investor confidence is key.

“Investor confidence will accelerate the growth of our market and increase both domestic and foreign investor participation. To this end, we will continue to support and strengthen the regulator to effectively do its job of regulating and developing the capital market.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...