FG mulls tax for digital business transactions

The Federal Government is considering taxing digital transactions as a way of blocking revenue loopholes. To this end, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Executive Council ( FEC) have given the go ahead to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)’s quest to digitalise tax collection and remittances.

This came as FIRS said tax-pro max, its in- house technology raked in over N664 billion in June 2021, the highest revenue in a single month since COVID-19.

The Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, hinted of the evolving development on digital tax collection and remittances yesterday in Abuja at 17th General Assembly of the West African Administrations Forum (WATAF) and 10th year anniversary of the organisation, which has as its theme:

“The Taxation of the Digital Economy: Exploring Untapped Revenue Sources in Africa.” Mustapha recalled that, over time, the importance of the advent of the internet had continued to grow, adding that one key area where this is increasingly obvious is in the development of ecommerce.

The SGF said many platforms that started as social media platforms had transited into big businesses generating significant income as it has since become commonplace for entities to consummate business relations remotely, without a physical presence in the countries where goods and servIces are exchanged. “In other words, the traditional brick-and-mortar business is now very much up against an entirely different business model.

Suffice to say that while this presents great economic and business opportunities on the one hand, it also presents a challenge on the other as governments must find our way around what is still very much an emerging area of tax administration “Digital transactions must be taxed digitally and the goal of our efforts must be to achieve seamless digital collection and remittance of tax revenue that accrues from the digital economy.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, has given impetus to this drive by directing the deployment of technology to good effect in revenue collection and remittance as a matter of government policy.

“In addition, the apex tax authorities in Nigeria, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, has received the unalloyed support and backing of Mr. President and the Federal Executive Council, in its efforts towards digitalisation of the tax collection channels in particular and tax administration process in general.

“This is supported by the amendment to the tax laws and empowering the tax authority to deploy technology in tax,” he said. He said government was putting in place measures to ensure that it keeps up to date with these developments and answer the question of what to collect and how to collect it, as far as the digital economy is concerned.

“Therefore, our definition of what to collectwhether we call it income tax, digital service tax or Value Added Tax, must address the issue of redefining who a taxable person or entity is, to accommodate the fact that digital transactions sidetrack the ordinary and traditional understanding of jurisdiction.

“In addressing this question, Nigeria is constantly reviewing its domestic laws to identify changes required to bring the digital economy to taxation in country.

The Finance Bill 2019, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January, 2021, seeks to broaden the triggers for domestic taxation of income earned by non-resident companies in the country through dependent agents and via online platform.

“Also, Nigeria is participating in the ongoing discussions with many tax related bodies, such as the OECD, UN Tax Experts Committee, ATAF, ECOWAS, WATAF etc. to explore global solutions to the tax challenges of the digitalisation of the economy,” said the SGF. Earlier in her remark, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, challenged member Africa countries to be conscious of ultimate goal of the ATAF, which is equitable reallocation of profits, to maximize revenue for member states

