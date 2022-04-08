News

FG: Multisectoral approach will address Nigeria’s health challenges

The Federal Government has said adopting a multi-sectoral approach would help Nigeria address the challenges being faced in the health sector. The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Adeleke Mamora, who made the disclosure at a briefing to mark the 2022 World Health Day with the theme, ‘Our Planet Our Health,’ yesterday in Abuja, said the ministry alone cannot solve the problem bedevilling the sector.

According to him, various multidisciplinary and multi-sectoral actions and initiatives were required at the national, regional, local, and individual levels to address the issues affecting her which include water, sanitation and hygiene as well as environmental issues. He said: “The current impact of various environmental crises such as climate change, avoidable pollution, food and waterborne diseases, emerging and reemerging infectious diseases, and extreme weather events on the planet’s health.”

 

