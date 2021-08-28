News

FG must address voices of anger in Nigeria –Okowa

Posted on

…deal with insecurity, poverty

Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged the Federal Government to urgently create a forum to resolve the the raging voices of anger, dissent, troubles of insecurity and poverty currently bedeviling the country. The governor who recalled how the oil rich state was carved out from the defunct Bendel State with cautious optimism by the former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) in 1991, said besides insecurity and poverty, the state has made appreciable progress in the areas of unity, peace, and infrastructure.

At the thanksgiving service held at the St. Peters Anglican Cathedral in Asaba, yesterday to mark 30 years of the creation of the state, Okowa, supported by former governor James Ibori, a former military administrator of the state, Navy Commodore Walter Feghabo (rtd) and the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, paid glowing tribute to his predecessors for laying solid foundation on which his administration was finishing strong. He said: “The Federal Government should create a forum to address the trouble of insecurity and poverty.

There are voices of anger across the land. We must dispassionately look for leaders who have the interest of the country at heart to fashion the way forward so that the country can find rest.” The Bishop of Asaba Anglican Communion, Rt Rev Justus Mogekwu, who tagged his sermon; ‘What does the future hold for us,’ urged political leaders to eschew tribalism, nepotism and ethnic bigotry and embrace politics of integrity. He said the word of God should spur those in the corridors of power to shun corruption, politics of bitterness and crimes against humanity

Our Reporters

