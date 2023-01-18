Business

FG must borrow innovatively to tame inflation –Olowookere

Posted on

The Managing Director/ Chief Economist at Analysts Data Service and Resources Limited, Dr Afolabi Olowookere, has said that the Federal Government needs to revive and concentrate on production, review its trade- industrial policy and borrow innovatively for Nigeria to tame rising inflation, Olowookere stated this while speaking during a one-day forum organised by the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

He spoke on the theme: “2022 Performance Review and Factors to Shape Post- Elections Market.” Olowookere, while reviewing economic activities in 2022, said that the Russia-Ukraine war, widening disparity in the foreign exchange market coupled with unsustainable debts and financing led to the soaring inflation.

Although the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), had, on Monday, reported that inflation had eased to 21.34 per cent in December from an all-time high of 21.47 per cent in November, 2022, Olowookere believes that the Federal Government especially the incoming administration should seek ways to revive production, the country’s trade-industrial policy and must borrow innovatively. “Inflation has been on the rise and in response, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) four times in 2022.

“Rising debt stock has been a major concern for the government and citizens alike. “For example, the FG’s revenue increased from N2.57 trillion in 2011 to N4.64 trillion in 2021,” he said. Olowookere noted that expenditure had risen from N4.30 trillion to N11.08 trillion within the same period while outflow for the half year of 2022 stood at N7.91 trillion. According to him, the country’s deficit has continued to rise with the Federal Government’s expenditure overwhelming yearly inflow. “Also, our debt-to-Gross Domestic Product appears sustainable but our debtto- revenue ratio is not and this is why Nigeria needs to start becoming a producing nation. “We need to look at our trade and industrial policy again and again to see how we can grow. “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been giving incentives and there has been moves to reduce import duties but this is not for the fiscal and monetary policy thing, Nigeria needs to compete and by competing, then you have to be a producing country,” he explained.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

