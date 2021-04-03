News Top Stories

FG must decentralise police force –Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

Pan-Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has reiterated its call for the decentralisation of police force in Nigeria. Reacting to the Wednesday’s attack on Prof Charles Soludo, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, told Saturday Telegraph in an exclusive interview that the group is perturbed by the rising insecurity in South East and Anambra State where attack on security personnel and civilians had become a daily routine.

Ohanaeze also deplored the recent massacre of innocent persons in three Ebonyi communities by alleged herders, while stressing that the nation was heading to a dangerous cul-de-sac with proliferation of arms in the hands of non – state actors, with the federal government appearing unable to stem the tide.

“The instrument of violence is supposed to reside in the government, that is how it is supposed to be, but when by way of unnecessary indulgence to Fulani herdsmen, you make guns available to everybody then it will come to a tipping point that it becomes a disaster to the whole nation. It’s not in the interest of anybody.

“The attack on Soludo is sad and it is still part of what we are talking about. You know the government unwittingly has made it possible for guns to replicate everywhere and because of that nobody is safe anymore. “The case of Anambra has been very perturbing, for about over two weeks now, remember that at a point soldiers were killed; at a point the President General of Omor was murdered in cold blood and so on and so forth, it is very disturbing and then the federal government cannot rise to the occasion, it is very unfortunate. “That is why we are talking about decentralising the police force by making it possible for each state to have control over the security architecture.

People who understand the topography, culture and social life of the people should manage the security affairs of the state. ‘‘Not somebody from Sokoto or Maiduguri posted to Omor when he understands little or nothing about the language, culture or topography of the people and you expect him to secure the people of Omor, it doesn’t work.

“These are the kind of issues that perturb us here in Nigeria but most unfortunately after saying it they don’t listen to us. I think we have come to a point we have been able to drag ourselves to a cul-de-sac, a point where people are now realizing that every other day while some people are talking about development, we are talking about loss of human life and things like that.

It is very unfortunate and it doesn’t portend anything good for anybody,” he said. On the massacre of more than 15 persons in three Ebonyi communities, the Ohanaeze spokesperson referred to his earlier statement where the body “condemned the senseless gruesome murder of innocent citizens across Igbo Land by the AK-47 wielding Fulani herdsmen.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Achievers Varsity to construct runway for its College of Aeronautics, Aviation Technology

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Educ (pix:Achievers University) Achievers University, Owo, has revealed that it is planning to construct a 1.5 kilometre runway as part of its commitment to establishing a College of Aeronautics and Aviation Technology at the university. The move according to the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Samuel Aje will position the citadel of learning as the […]
News

US report warns of threats from white supremacists, militias

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. spy agencies warned on Wednesday of an ongoing threat that racially motivated violent extremists, such as white supremacists, will carry out mass-casualty attacks on civilians while militia groups target police and government personnel and buildings. Agencies contributing to the assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence included the FBI, the […]
News

Akeredolu to Jegede: Wait till 2032 to become Ondo gov

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday came hard on standard-bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, saying he was not yet ripe for the exalted post of the state’s chief executive, urging him to shelve hisgovernorshipambition untill 2032.   According to Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election under the All Progressives Congress (APC), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica