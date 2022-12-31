News

FG must mop up illegally acquired weapons for peaceful election – Clergyman

Prophet Richard Kolawole of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Arogungbogunmi International, yesterday urged the Federal Government to wage a war against the proliferation of illegal weapons, particularly in the Northern parts of the country, in order to address the menace of terrorism that may work against the 2023 general elections. Speaking at the opening of the “Freedom Festival 2023” with the theme: ‘Mighty one with mighty hand,’ at the Olomi, Olunde, Ibadan, Oyo State headquarters of the church, Kolawole said that some terror groups and some overzealous politicians are denigrating the integrity of the country and drawing back its wheel of progress by causing pandemonium.

 

Our Reporters

