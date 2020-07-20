FG must treat Ogoni people fairly – Nsuke

Fegalo Nsuke, the president of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) in this interview with Emmanuel Masha, speaks on a wide range of issues affecting the Ogonis. Excerpts:

You have keep raising the alarm over plans by the Federal Government plan to resume oil exploration in Ogoniland through an oil company but some have said that there is no such thing. What are the things that keep confirming your fears over resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland?

Ogoni is the largest single oil producing

ethnic nationality in Nigeria

and has about the largest gas deposit

in the country. So, if anybody will tells

you the government is not interested

in Ogoni oil and gas, that person is not

realistic. The only reason the Nigerian

government under General Sanni Abacha

killed Ken Saro-Wiwa was because

he questioned the unjust operations

of the Nigerian oil industry which

destroyed Ogoni and the Niger Delta.

The government has always been

interested in the Ogoni oil and all its

intervention in Ogoni has unfortunately

been targeted at oil resumption

and never about the future of the Ogoni

people. Some of the conflicts we have

had in Ogoni, even in MOSOP, had

been because of oil industry infiltrations

especially by Shell. One thing that

has been clear is that Shell’s divide and

conquer tactics to foreclose the Ogoni

demands and force the Ogoni people to

accept oil resumption without addressing

the fundamental issues the people

have raised. But what MOSOP wants

is a peaceful resolution of the crisis in

such a way that the problem would be

permanently addressed.

I am sure you are aware of the

memo from former Chief of Staff to

the President, late Abba Kyari and

former Petroleum minister, Ibe Kachikwu,

all of which were targeted

at getting an endorsement for oil resumption.

What about Belema Oil,

Robo Michael and the Nigeria National

Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) whose

dubious moves have threatened the

peace of Ogoni? They were all moves to

force oil resumption against the wishes

of the people.

What is particularly wrong if oil exploration

resumes in Ogoni, considering that

there will be jobs for the unemployed

and other economic activities, and why

is MOSOP opposed to the return of oil

exploration?

There would be nothing wrong with

resumption of oil exploration but conflicts

ensue when there is gross injustice

done to the people. If you have had

the time to glance through the United

Nations Environment Programme

(UNEP) report on Ogoni, it will shock

you, the extent of damage Shell did to

the Ogoni environment and the government

did not sanction them. Conscious

of all of these, the Ogoni people will

resist every attempt to resume oil production

and the government as usual

will only draft soldiers to kill the people

and we do not want that. Our people

should not be killed simply because

Shell and their partners including the

government must make money in an

unfair way.

You should also understand that oil

production itself does not create jobs.

As at December 2018, statistics show

that Shell’s entire operations in Nigeria

employed an estimated 4,000 persons.

So, how many can it employ for the

Ogoni operations? If you employ fitters

and welders today to prepare grounds

for oil resumption, once the pipes are

laid and production commences, the

fitters and welders go home and what

next. Of course the oil is channeled to

Bonny Terminal for export and the

money goes to a federation account

from which Ogoni is not entitled to

any share.

So, oil production does not create

jobs. It is the money that is derived

from oil that is used to create jobs, build

infrastructure and improve the quality

of living for the people and today, there

is nothing coming to Ogoni from the

federation account because of Nigeria’s

discriminatory structure which

Ogoni has become a major victim.

We understand all that and we want

discussions to deal with the issue of

self-determination for the Ogoni people

as well as community participation to

enable the people benefit from their oil

wealth and not just to be left to cope

with the disastrous consequences of

oil production while those who do not

even know the colour of oil are making

big budgets and building large

economies from our own resources.

There has to be some fairness and that

demands that in the circumstance, all

parties must embrace dialogue.

MOSOP has made a proposal to

the government. Our proposal centres

around the decriminalization of the nine

Ogonis killed by the Nigerian state on

November 10, 1995 and respect for the

rights of the Ogoni people to self-determination.

We are waiting to see how the

government responds to all these.

The cult related killings in Ogoni has

reduced drastically. The same thing goes

with the inter-communal clashes that

forced many to flee their homes. How was

peace achieved and what should be done

to sustain it?

The reality is that we have moved

slightly away from elections, which

have been the nucleus of the conflicts.

I maintain that the upsurge in killings

and the so called gang related conflicts

just before elections and the spill over

we saw after the elections

are not accidental.

It is a clear signal

to political sponsorship

of violence in the

region.

Secondly, I would

think that the Ogoni

people have become

more aware of the gang

up against them, the

eternal influence that

is fueling the conflicts

and Ogoni youths may

just be resisting these

influences. But we cannot

address these conflicts

while pretending

not to be aware of the

political sponsorship

of gangsterism in the

area.

There is nothing

happening in Ogoni

that is different from

what happens elsewhere

in this country.

But what baffles me is

that there is a government

in place and the

government pretends

that it does not know

the sponsors of the

gang wars. I do not think

that the upsurge in violence during

elections can be coincidental. So, to

end the political violence, which they

prefer to call cult related crises, the government

must investigate the political

elites and deal with those found to be

sponsoring violence.

Our people are ordinarily very

peaceful and not violent. The youths

are mostly jobless and we are predominantly

farmers. So when young people

who do not have jobs can suddenly afford

rifles, then there are lots of questions

begging for answers. To suppress

the gang war, the government and investigators

have to target the sponsors.

The leadership crisis that engulfed

MOSOP for years seems to have been

resolved through the courts. Why was this

matter not resolved among the key stakeholders

as a family affair instead of taking

it to the courts and now that you are on

the saddle of MOSOP leadership, what efforts

are you putting in place to hand over

peacefully when your tenure elapses?

Speaking against Shell comes with

a lot of persecution. What we experienced

was a political attempt to hijack

the leadership of MOSOP. Of course it

was not the first time, in 2016, an Ogoni

king sat in his house and swore-in his

own president of MOSOP which also

created a lot of crises. The interest is oil

and how to appropriate it. But MOSOP

has a constitution and people should

not expect that we will be silent and

watch the desecration of our collective

will represented in the MOSOP Constitution

and the Ogoni Bill of Rights.

We have always defeated them in

the courts because we present the truth

which is that I contested and won the

MOSOP presidency election in December

2018. But when Shell is involved in

a fight, there is always a k-leg. Unfortunately,

some of these things have been

stage managed with the support of the

unethical media.

You were in America some months

ago and met some Ogoni leaders and

stakeholders. You also met the Rev. Jesse

Jackson and a few other black leaders.

What was the real essence of that visit

and did it impact on Ogoni at home?

My visit to the United States was for

a meeting with the U.S State Department.

It was centered on my detention,

the threat to my life, the Ogoni cleanup

and several other issues affecting the

fundamental rights of the Ogoni people

to decent living. That meeting was at

the instance of the Council of Ogoni

Professionals and included the leadership

of MOSOP USA.

I also addressed the Presidency

Meeting of the Unrepresented Nations

and Peoples Organization (UNPO) in

Washington. All these were to highlight

the predicament of the Ogoni people in

Nigeria and the need for global support

to save the Ogoni people from extinction.

Of course, the people now know

that the eyes of the world are on Ogoni

and Nigeria, and how the Ogoni people

are treated is something the world is

interested in.

We want the Nigerian government

to understand that it cannot act so callously,

taking away the wealth of the

most naturally endowed part of Nigeria

and not showing any concern for

the rights of the people even as they are

a distinct ethnic nationality within the

Nigerian federal structure.

There are a number of groups in Ogoni

agitating for a fair deal for Ogoni from the

federal and state governments. The leadership

crisis in MOSOP kind of left a void in

terms of central articulation of demands.

What efforts are you making to meet with

these other groups in order to speak with

one voice for the OGONI?

Speaking for Ogoni these days have

become a profitable business. But

MOSOP has a clear and legitimate obligation

and mandate which is clearly

spelt out in the Ogoni Bill of Rights.

That is to make representations to government

and the international community

and protest the injustices done to

the Ogoni as long as these injustices

continue. Our goal is to work towards

a free and prosperous Ogoni and Nigeria

by extension. No other group or

organization in Ogoni has that mandate

and so they can continue in their

usual business but for MOSOP, we are

focused on delivering on our mandate

no matter the distractions.

MOSOP is not just a group, it is a

massed based movement. It is a philosophy

and all those who believe in

that philosophy, the philosophy that as

a distinct ethnic nationality in Nigeria,

the Ogoni people have a right to function

within Nigeria as Ogoni people

and be treated fairly, are all members

of MOSOP. So, we still do our job of representation

and articulating the position

of the Ogoni people on issues. That

is why I was at the UNPO in March this

year to voice the position of the Ogoni

people at the international stage.

You have consistently called on the Hydrocarbon

Pollution Remediation Project

(HYPREP) to provide potable drinking

water for Ogoni communities as part of the

clean-up exercise. What is the response?

HYPREP has informed us they

already have a water provision plan

which commenced with mapping of

all existing water projects in Ogoni. We

want them to take the issue of water

provision very seriously because our

people are drinking poisonous substances

in the contaminated water. We

will further engage HYPREP to achieve

this goal.

Of course, there can be no remediation

without addressing the water

crises just as we cannot say we have

properly remediated without compensating

the people who lost their sources

of livelihood. Our engagement will be

to resolve all these issues and we hope

it goes well.

