FG, NACCIMA seek more Turkish investments

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; and Nigerian Association of Chambers Of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) have called on Turkish nationals and business owners to invest and increase their investments in the country. They said this at the bilateral business forum during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit to Nigeria yesterday. According to the minister, the Nigerian-Turkey Business Forum will serve as a platform for further strengthening of bilateral ties, especially in trade, industry and investment.

Adebayo added that Nigeria and Turkey had enjoyed very cordial relations since the establishment of their diplomatic relations after Nigeria’s independence. He said: “The robust trade relations between Nigeria and Turkey have been mainly in the areas of liquefied natural gas. “As we encourage the trade in this sector by seeking further investments, we are working aggressively to diversify our economy and we also seek to diversify the areas of focus of our bilateral trade relationship. “Turkish investors are encouraged to take advantage of our many incentives and advantages to invest more in Nigeria particularly with the signing and implementing of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCTA).”

