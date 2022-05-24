FG names Nzekwu, Jitubhoh, Adewunmi for Basketball IMC

The Federal Government on Monday, through the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, named some prominent Nigerians for the Interim Management Committee to oversee Nigeria basketball following the withdrawal of the country from all International basketball competitions for the next two years.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently announced the withdrawal of Nigeria basketball from international competitions over the state of the sport in the country and the leadership tussle that has been affecting the game in over five years. In a statement signed by Director (Press & Press Relations), Mohammed Manga, top on the list are Dr. Henry Nzekwu , Mr. Udon Ubon Humapwa , Mr. Frank Jitubhoh and Prof. Adamu Ahmed.

ZenithBank representative is expected to be on the committee as one of the major sponsors of basketball in the country with a Director of the ministry, Peter Nelson, also on the committee. Others are Group Captain Rahinatu Garba, Coach Aderemi Adewunmi, ex-international, Oluchi Nzekwe and Barrister Sani Adio (SAN).

The IMC is to oversee the development of the sport in Nigeria while also drawing up programmes that will revamp basketball from the grassroots in Nigeria, revive its moribund domestic leagues and attract corporate sponsors for the development of the game

