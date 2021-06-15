FG narrows multi-million dollar barite purchase to 4 firms

…reads riot act to IOCs

The Federal Government has read the riot act to producers in its crude oil value chain on barites purchase for their drilling operations, declaring that they either buy the material from four firms it approved or risk sanctions.

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) approved four firms for the supply of barites required for any drilling project or contract in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The four barite processors are Nishan industries Limited located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Delta Prospectors Limited in Lafia, Nasarawa State; Ana Industries Limited in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Baker Hughes Company Limited at Onne, Port in Rivers State. NCDMB, which released the list in its

“Public Notice on Procurement of Barites for Oil and Gas Projects,” signed by the Executive Secretary, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, and dat ed May 27, 2021, added that all project promoters in the Nigerian oil and gas industry were to ensure that barites required for any project shall be procured only from the approved Nigerian barites processing companies with Category A Nigerian Content Equipment Certification (NCEC).

The Board listed 10 other companies that “have also been identified and shall be upgraded to Category A NCEC, as soon as they meet the requirements of the guideline for the utilisation of locally produced barite and drilling fluids in Nigerian oil and gas industry.”

It further informed operators, contractors, service companies and other stakeholders of the availability of in-country processed barites that meet the specifications of the oil and gas industry.

It added that NCDMB was “mandated to develop capacity of the local supply chain through Direct Capacity Development Interventions or support to investors to set up facilities and has a key responsibility to ensure that these investors are protected in line with the intents of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act.”

The policy intervention by the board to encourage such investments is to mandate stakeholders to prioritise the utilization of manufacturing facilities in the procurement of barites, the public notice added.

The Board stated that the Board would be expecting quarterly reports from operating companies confirming the procurement of Barites and related chemicals through Purchase Orders (PO) given to these companies.

It warned that consequences of violating the public notice shall include: Refusal of the board to issue certificate of authorisation to the operator, project promoter and contractor, Refusal of the board to participate in the operator`s tender or issuance of Nigerian Content Compliance Certificate (NCCC) and denial of the issuance of Nigerian Content Equipment Certificate for the production and supply of locally produced barite and drilling fluids in the Nigerian oil and gas industry for a period to be determined by the board.

NCDMB could also initiate the penal sanctions provided in Section 68 of the NOGICD Act, invoke administrative sanctions in line with Section 70 (i) and (p) of the NOGICD Act or apply other penalties

