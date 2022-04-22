FG/NASU 2009 renegotiation meeting deadlock, as NASU stages walkout

The ongoing renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement between the Federal Government and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) in the Universities and Inter-University Centres may have suffered a set back as the meeting scheduled to hold Friday, April 22 is deadlocked.

A statement signed by NASU’s General Secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi, noted that representatives of the Federal Government, led by Prof. Nimi Briggs, the Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo, Ebonyi State, disagreed with all items on the Union’s Memorandum of Demands (MOD).

The union expressed shock over what it described as government’s “nonchallant attitude” and “non-commitment” to finding solutions to the lingering crisis in the nation’s university system, NASU noted it was left with no choice than to walk out of the meeting and consult with its members on the next step.

The statement partly reads: “NASU Renegotiation Team went to the venue of the meeting at the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja full of high hopes that this very important renegotiation meeting is a process that will bring peace to the university system.

“Unfortunately, the government team of the Renegotiation Committee was not ready for any renegotiation. This was very obvious from the moment the meeting commenced looking at the first item on the report of the Sub-committee of the Renegotiating Committee.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...