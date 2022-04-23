News

FG/NASU talk deadlocked

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The ongoing renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement between the Federal Government and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) in the Universities and Inter-University Centres may have suffered a setback as the meeting, which held on Friday, April 22, 2022 was deadlocked. A statement signed by NASU’s General Secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi, noted that representatives of the Federal Government led by Prof. Nimi Briggs, the Pro-Chancellor of Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo, Ebonyi State, disagreed with all items on the Union’s Memorandum of Demands (MOD). Expressing shock over what was described as the government’s show of “nonchallant attitude” and “non-commitment” to finding solutions to the lingering crisis in the nation’s university system, NASU noted that it was left with no choice than to walk out of the meeting and consult its members on the next steps to take.

The statement partly reads: “NASU Renegotiation Team went to the venue of the meeting at the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja full of high hopes that this very important renegotiation meeting is a process that will bring peace to the University system. “Unfortunately, the Government Team of the Renegotiation Committee was not ready for any renegotiation. This was very obvious from the moment the meeting commenced looking at the first item on the report of the Sub-committee of the Renegotiating Committee.

“The meeting of the FGN/NASU Renegotiation Committee chaired by Dr. Wale Babalakin, SAN, the then Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, held on Friday, August 10, 2018 set up a Sub-committee comprising members of Government Team and NASU in the Renegotiation Committee to examine the Memorandum of Demand (MOD) of NASU and identified issues that were contentious, non-contentious and those that required further clarification in order to facilitate the renegotiation of the issues involved.

 

Our Reporters

